Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US goods trade deficit deteriorates further as AI helps to lift imports to record high

The US trade deficit in goods widened sharply in October as an AI infrastructure buildout boosted imports to a record high, potentially putting trade on course to again subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter. The surge in imports reported ​by the Commerce Department on Friday was also across other categories, including motor vehicles, industrial supplies and consumer goods, reflecting robust domestic demand. Imports have increased at a rapid clip despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs.

Pacific trade bloc, ASEAN meet in Vietnam as ​Trump fires new tariff salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the Trump ‌administration's fresh tariffs hanging over ​the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

UN's Turk wants to visit US to raise human rights issues

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said he hoped to visit the United States to discuss rights issues there and abroad with senior officials, weeks after Washington spurned a meeting in Geneva over its record. Turk did not say what issues he wanted to raise, but has called this year for independent investigations into deaths of people in US immigration custody.

US officials divided over Chinese spying allegations following Jensen Huang's return

Days after President Donald Trump declared Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ‌was not a security threat to the United States, a central question remains unanswered: was the woman Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy? Senior US national security officials, including at the White House, FBI and the CIA, have debated that question in recent days in an effort to determine if Alice Huang — a former executive at a major Nvidia customer — was working for or passing information to China's premier spy agency, according to five people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

US judge blocks FCC from targeting Disney-owned ABC stations

A US judge on Wednesday barred the Federal Communications Commission from putting the licenses of eight Walt Disney-owned ABC TV stations up for early review, a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to rein in American media companies. US District Judge Loren AliKhan granted Disney's request for a preliminary injunction. That barred the FCC from holding a hearing on the licenses, a step that could have led to their revocation and forced the stations off the air.

Explainer-Black Friday test for retailers as tight budgets meet AI-savvy shoppers

Black Friday has evolved from a one-day frenzy of pre-dawn store crowds to weeks of online and ‌in-store promotions, with retailers including Walmart and Target vying for more than $1 trillion in expected US holiday spending this year. But stretched budgets loom over the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season, as inflation rises and shoppers increasingly turn to AI to find the best deals and the lowest prices.

Exclusive-US famine monitor to halt reporting as funding shortfall hits staff, sources say

More than half the field workers at the US government's famine monitor will lose their jobs by the end of the year due to a lack of funding, six people ‌told Reuters, leaving it unable to help fend off famines made more likely by El Nino and aid cuts. December 1 30-day termination notices to dozens of employees of the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) mean it will be unable to produce its next food security update, three of the people, all with direct knowledge of the issue, said.

Olympics-Former IOC vice-president and trailblazer Anita DeFrantz dies at 74

Anita DeFrantz, an Olympic rowing bronze medallist and the first female vice-president of the International Olympic Committee, has died at the age of 74, the governing body said on Thursday. DeFrantz captained the US rowing team in 1976, capturing Olympic bronze in the women’s eight in Montreal. In 2025 she became the first female rower and first Black woman to be inducted into the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame for rowing

Trump unveils new tariffs over excess industrial capacity, undeterred by midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump fired a new tariff salvo on Wednesday on 14 major trading partners including China, Japan and the European Union, undeterred in his protectionist push by the losses his Republican Party suffered in US midterm elections. His administration proposed new maximum potential rates of 20% to 40% to counter excess industrial capacity that it says these countries are promoting. But the US Trade Representative's office said it intends to cap new tariffs at lower levels agreed under trade deals that are completed or still under negotiation.

Pacific trade bloc, ⁠ASEAN meet in Vietnam as Trump ​fires new tariff salvo

Trade chiefs of the CPTPP Pacific Rim bloc, ASEAN and the European Union gathered in Vietnam for an economic dialogue on Thursday, with the ⁠Trump administration's fresh tariffs hanging over the meeting of nearly 20 countries. Among participants were some of the 14 nations targeted by Washington's new tariff salvo – including Japan, the EU, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – following probes into excess industrial capacity, with new levies largely capped at lower levels agreed under trade deals completed or under negotiation.

New York court upholds Mayor Mamdani's rent freeze

The New York state Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's rent freeze for nearly half of the city's rental units and denied a petition filed by a group of landlords. Mamdani, who campaigned on promises of affordable housing, called the ruling a "victory for tenants, for affordability and for ⁠the principle that working New Yorkers deserve a city they can afford to live in."

US shoppers confront uphill battle in Black Friday discount quest

Inflation-weary US shoppers thronged malls and websites on Black Friday, the traditional kickoff to the holiday spending season, but many said they were struggling to find robust enough bargains to counter the pinch of high gas and grocery prices. Spending is seen topping last year's strong figures by 4%-6%, forecasts show, but beneath top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

Trump moves to replace Texas judicial nominee opposed by Senator Cornyn

US President Donald Trump is moving to replace one of his judicial nominees in Texas after outgoing Republican ​Senator John Cornyn blocked the pick from advancing before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said late on Wednesday that his panel had received partial nomination paperwork for Steve Fahey, a former prosecutor backed by Cornyn for a Dallas-based judgeship. Trump had previously nominated US Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser for that seat.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed due to weather for first time in 100 years

The 100th edition of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York ⁠City will be postponed for two days until Saturday due to forecasts of a major storm with high winds, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather. "The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's department store chain, which sponsors the event, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving storm knocks out power, disrupts flights on US East Coast

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million customers at one point as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees ⁠and power ​lines. The storm contributed to flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 454 US-related cancellations on Thursday and 2,411 delays. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.

Alaska seized his seaplane over some beers. He is asking the US Supreme Court for help

Alaska in 2012 seized pilot Ken Jouppi's seaplane because a passenger he was flying tried to sneak Budweiser beer into a remote village that bans alcohol. Jouppi's long legal fight over the aircraft is now at the US Supreme Court in a case that could alter the asset forfeiture system that lets states and federal agencies confiscate billions of dollars in property each year. The nine justices will hear arguments on Tuesday in Jouppi's appeal of a lower court's ruling that upheld the state's seizure of his 1969 Cessna U206D in a misdemeanor criminal case against him. The dispute involves the Excessive Fines Clause, a provision in the US Constitution's Eighth Amendment that prohibits unduly harsh financial penalties as punishment.

Trump demands probe of GDP data released before midterms

US President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded an immediate probe into what he alleged was ⁠a deliberate decision to release "fake" growth numbers before this month's midterm elections. The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis on Wednesday revised third-quarter annualized growth up to 4.3% from the advance estimate of 3.4% it announced on October 29. Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 election.

Trump uses Thanksgiving message to lash out at political foes, immigrants, federal government

As American families gathered to celebrate one of the biggest holidays of the year, US President Donald Trump on Thursday used the occasion of Thanksgiving to attack liberals, immigrants ⁠and a federal agency. In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump offered holiday greetings to people he accused of fraud, error or criminality.

Hackers breach US ⁠Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

US government bars bandwidth provider RETN from American networks

The internet bandwidth provider RETN is being barred from US networks, the US government said in a notice posted to the Federal Register on Friday. Here are some more details:

Musk pledges two SpaceX shares for ‌every US child in $18 billion AI charm offensive

Elon Musk plans to gift every child in the United ‌States two SpaceX shares, as he attempts to build public support for his satellite and AI businesses during a period of intense public and political scrutiny of the technology sector. The world's richest person announced the share giveaway, which is worth a total of around $18 billion, on the eve ​of US Thanksgiving and just hours after SpaceX won US approval on Wednesday to deploy 1 million satellites for data centers in space.