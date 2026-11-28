Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Spain's Sanchez insists he will defy polls as election campaign wraps up

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday he was convinced he would secure a left-wing majority in a snap general election despite adverse public polling, as the political parties prepared to wrap up campaigning ahead of Sunday's vote. Amid a legal ban on publishing opinion surveys, the Socialist leader ​insisted that internal data suggested his party would win the most votes, allowing him to clinch re-election with the support of smaller leftist allies.

Mexico weighs the limits of politically popular wage strategy

A Mexican government proposal to raise the minimum wage by double digits next ​year has pitted President Claudia Sheinbaum and her party against business leaders seeking a more moderate adjustment and sparked warnings the move could fuel inflation, erode competitiveness and weaken formal ‌employment. The debate has exposed a ​central challenge for Sheinbaum and her ruling Morena party, whose popularity is underpinned by economic policies that have helped lift millions out of poverty, including double-digit wage increases that Morena has pushed through every year since it came to power in 2018.

Trump backs Iraqi leader's efforts to assert more state authority

US President Donald Trump on Friday backed the Iraqi leader's drive to assert state control, including stopping the smuggling of Iraqi oil, moves that put Baghdad in direct confrontation with Iran's militia allies and Kurdish authorities. "We support Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s efforts to assert state authority throughout Iraq, stop the smuggling of Iraqi oil, end corruption, and bring all weapons under the exclusive control of the state," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

UN's Turk wants to visit US to raise human rights issues

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said he hoped to visit the United States to discuss ‌rights issues there and abroad with senior officials, weeks after Washington spurned a meeting in Geneva over its record. Turk did not say what issues he wanted to raise, but has called this year for independent investigations into deaths of people in US immigration custody.

Cargo ship sinks off Cuba, leaving one dead and three missing

A Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 208 containers sank early on Thursday off Cuba's western coast, leaving one crew member dead and three others missing as rescuers searched waters near one of the island's main shipping corridors, Cuban authorities said. Halima went down about 3 miles (5 km) north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province with 16 Egyptian and Indonesian crew members on board. Thirteen were rescued, though one later died, according to an official statement issued late on Thursday.

Brazil's Lula to tap VP Alckmin as public security minister, sources say

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to appoint Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to head a new Public Security Ministry while retaining his current duties, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The new ministry is a flagship initiative of Lula's fourth non-consecutive term, which begins in January, after public security became a central issue in his re-election campaign amid a longstanding perception among voters that his leftist ‌Workers' Party is soft on crime.

Austrian court turns ex-tycoon Benko's suspended sentence into 6 months' prison

An Austrian appeals court turned fallen property tycoon Rene Benko's suspended 15-month sentence for insolvency-related fraud into six months in prison on Friday, a court spokesperson said. A lower court in Benko's home city of Innsbruck convicted him on December 10, 2025, of hiding valuables from creditors, including two luxury watches and cuff links found in a safe, his second conviction for insolvency-related fraud. His sentence also included a fine of €4,320 ($4,743)

US disables ship trying to leave Iran, as Tehran vows to confront ‌blockade

The US military said on Friday it disabled a commercial ship that attempted to run the US blockade of Iran, while an adviser to Iran's supreme leader said Tehran would keep the Strait of Hormuz shut and vowed to break the US embargo. US Central Command said in a statement that military aircraft launched precision munitions that struck the stern of the Palau-flagged M/V Pacific Archer in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after it departed from the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. The ship’s propulsion was disabled while the civilian crew was unharmed, Central Command said.

At least eight found dead on migrant boat off Spain's Canary Islands

At least eight migrants were found dead when a boat carrying about 100 people was rescued near Spain's Canary Islands, the maritime rescue service said on Friday, as a surge in arrivals overwhelms authorities in the region. The deaths highlight the dangers of one of the world's deadliest migration routes just days before Sunday's general election in Spain, where immigration has emerged as a defining campaign issue.

Son of Hamas chief survives Israeli strike, Hamas says

The son of Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli military on Friday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim said. He told Reuters that Izzeldeen al-Hayya and his family had survived a dawn airstrike and Hamas sources said several people, including Hayya's daughter-in-law, had been wounded but there had been no deaths.

India's Modi to revive parliament expansion bill tied to women's quota, sources say

Prime Minister Narendra ⁠Modi's government will make a second attempt ​next week to pass legislation that would expand India's parliament and regional assemblies while accelerating plans to reserve one-third of seats for women, government sources said. An initial ⁠bid to pass the legislation failed in April.

Argentina Senate approves suspension of primaries, boosting Milei's reelection bid

Argentina's Senate passed a bill on Thursday to suspend the country's primary elections, a closely watched measure that could bolster President Javier Milei's reelection prospects next year and provide momentum for his legislative agenda as the economy slows. The bill still needs lower house approval to be voted into law, but Senate passage itself was expected to demonstrate Milei's ability to build congressional support even without a majority in either house, analysts said.

Trump says he asked Putin to 'pull back' military aggression throughout Europe

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he told Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week he would like to see Russia pull back on military ⁠aggression against territories throughout Europe in the hope it could lead to a quick settlement of the war in Ukraine. "During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Downfall of Shanghai Party chief opens route to pinnacle of politics

The abrupt downfall of the top Communist Party official in China's commercial hub of Shanghai this week opened a rare path to one of the country's ​most prestigious regional posts ahead of a major national leadership reshuffle next year. Chen Jining, Shanghai's party secretary since 2022 and once seen as a rising political star who studied and worked in Britain for a decade, occupied a post briefly held by President Xi Jinping two decades ago, just before his own meteoric rise.

Johannesburg picks Mashaba as mayor in ANC-backed deal

Johannesburg city council elected Herman Mashaba as mayor on Friday, in a power-sharing deal which allows the once-dominant African National Congress to retain influence in South Africa's economic and ⁠financial hub. No party won a majority in this month's local election and the coalition deal agreed by the ANC, Mashaba's party ActionSA, which came second and third respectively, and other parties, shuts out the pro-business Democratic Alliance, even though it won the most votes.

Packed rallies close Taiwan election campaign; China sends warplanes

Tens of thousands of people packed rallies in Taiwan on Friday on the final day of campaigning for local elections closely watched by Beijing, as Taipei's defence ministry reported another surge in Chinese air force activity. Campaigns for mayor and county magistrate in all Taiwan's 22 cities and counties have focused on local issues such as transport and the environment. But while the results will not directly affect China policy, Beijing has repeatedly weighed in.

Hackers breach US Air Force ⁠flagship Cloud ​One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

Costa Rica bars UN rapporteur on Palestinian territory, drawing concern from rights chief

Costa Rica denied entry to the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, drawing criticism from UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday. Costa Rica's move put the small Central American country's increasingly close alignment with Washington and Israel on security and foreign policy into the spotlight.

Kenyan starvation cult leader guilty of manslaughter for 123 deaths in latest conviction

A Kenyan court found starvation cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of manslaughter on Friday for the deaths of 123 of his followers, the latest conviction over one of the deadliest cult-related massacres in modern times. Mackenzie, already serving ⁠a 200-year jail sentence from earlier this month for the murder of nearly 200 children, has also been convicted of child cruelty, assault, radicalisation and terrorism-related offences.

Thirteen soldiers killed in southwest Niger in attack claimed by Islamic State

Thirteen soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in an attack on a National Guard position in southwestern Niger on Thursday, the defence ministry said, while Islamic State claimed responsibility on its Telegram channel. The ministry said the attack was carried out by a large group of heavily armed assailants, describing them as terrorists without naming any group

Exclusive-Russian military ⁠flotilla bound for Libya turns around after warship sunk on November 22, sources say

A convoy of Russian ships carrying military vehicles bound for Libya has turned around in the ⁠Mediterranean after Ukrainian maritime drones sank a Russian naval corvette in Benghazi port on November 22, three people from military and security services told Reuters on Friday. The convoy's diversion, which has not been previously reported, shows how Russia is acting to protect its naval assets following a Ukrainian sea drone attack that sank a Russian warship in Libya some 2,000 km (1,240 miles) from the battlefield in Ukraine.

Centre Party could give Sweden a government, but far-right backing stores up trouble

Sweden could soon have a government if the Centre Party backs joining a minority centre-right coalition this weekend, but the new administration would begin life in a fragile state due to its reliance on a far-right party which many voters abhor. Centre Party backing for the coalition would clear the way for Ulf Kristersson, leader of the free market Moderates, to return as prime minister, more than two months after ‌an inconclusive election.

Mexico files complaint with US over DEA tip line on alleged traffickers, official corruption

Mexico has filed a ‌formal complaint with the United States over a US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) tip line seeking information on suspected drug traffickers and alleged corruption among Mexican officials, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday, touching on a particularly sensitive issue in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente contacted the US ambassador ​to Mexico to lodge the complaint, Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference, adding that the ambassador said he would look into the issue.