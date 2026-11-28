Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jackson Koivun, 21, fires $2M wedge shot to claim Skins Game

Rising star Jackson Koivun defeated a trio of multiple major championship ​winners on Friday in the latest edition of the Skins Game in Hobe Sound, Fla. The competition went ​to a playoff hole where Koivun, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Wyndham Clark had a ‌closest-to-the-pin ​contest to decide the final skin, which had risen to $2 million.

Mike Tomlin, Tom Brady discuss Aaron Rodgers-Steelers kerfuffle

Mike Tomlin, who coached Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers last year, and Tom Brady, one of Rodgers' longtime peers as an elite quarterback, weighed in Thursday on Rodgers' dramatic exit from Pittsburgh this week. The Steelers announced Tuesday night that Rodgers would be benched in favor of Mason ‌Rudolph. The next day, Rodgers went on "The Pat McAfee Show" and said, "I'm not going back to Pittsburgh," while revealing unflattering behind-the- scenes details about Steelers coach Mike McCarthy.

Aaron Rodgers fires back: NFL code doesn't 'provide immunity from accountability'

Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics who say he broke an unwritten code of NFL locker rooms when he went public with his intense criticism of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers has come under scrutiny after telling McAfee on Wednesday that McCarthy was "snoring" during a meeting on Nov. 18 ‌and missed practices and a walkthrough that same week. He also criticized McCarthy for breaking down a halftime huddle of offensive players with "1, 2, 3 Packers" during Pittsburgh's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardinals QB Carson Beck ruled out vs Commanders, Josh Johnson ‌to start

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck will miss his second straight game Sunday as he recovers from back spasms, coach Mike LaFleur said Friday. Veteran Josh Johnson will start once again versus the Washington Commanders. LaFleur said Arizona -- which claimed Kedon Slovis off waivers this week -- will keep the details of Johnson's backup for Sunday "in house."

Islanders F Kyle Palmieri out 6-8 months with torn ACL, meniscus

New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri will be out six to eight months due to a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, the team said Friday. Palmieri was injured Monday when he collided with Toronto forward Easton Cowan during the ⁠second period of a ​4-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs. Palmieri was placed on ⁠injured reserve on Tuesday.

Figure skating-American Malinin breaks Chen's world record in short programme

American Ilia Malinin broke Nathan Chen's short programme world record at the NHK Trophy on Friday, delivering a performance that showcased the artistic growth he has worked hard to develop in recent months. The three-times world champion scored 114.81 points to top ⁠Chen's 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Trail Blazers G Damian Lillard (calf) ruled out vs. Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will miss Friday night's NBA Cup game against the visiting Golden State Warriors due to right calf tightness. It will mark the first missed contest of the ​season for Lillard, who sat out the entire 2025-26 season with an Achilles tendon injury.

Motorcycling-End of an era as Marquez announces shock retirement after eighth MotoGP title

Marc Marquez will take his final bow in Valencia after the eight-time ⁠MotoGP champion announced on Friday that he would retire following the 2026 season finale, ending one of motorcycle racing's greatest careers. The Spaniard made the announcement days after wrapping up a record-equalling eighth premier-class title in Portugal, drawing him level with Giacomo Agostini.

Pirates trade C Henry Davis to Diamondbacks for IF/OF Tim Tawa

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired catcher ⁠and ​former top overall draft pick Henry Davis from the Pittsburgh Pirates for utility player Tim Tawa on Friday. Both clubs have announced the one-for-one swap. Davis, 27, batted.172 with career highs of 10 home runs and 38 RBIs in 97 games last season for Pittsburgh. He had a.272 on-base percentage and.313 slugging percentage.

Steelers' ticket prices plunge 66% after Aaron Rodgers' release

Tickets to the Pittsburgh Steelers' home game against the Denver Broncos on Friday plunged more than 66% in the wake of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' release this week. ⁠The get-in price for tickets to the game at Acrisure Stadium reached $263 on Sunday, according to TicketData.com. That price had dropped to just $89 as of a half-hour before Friday's kickoff.

Women's college basketball: No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 USC roll

Carys Baker scored ⁠20 points on just nine shots off the bench as No. 3 ⁠Louisville dismantled visiting Akron 92-48 on Friday. Louisville (10-0) got double-digit scoring from six players. Tajianna Roberts tallied 12 points, five assists and three steals, while Mackenly Randolph had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Zamareya Jones chipped in 11 points while Imari Berry and Elif Istanbulluoglu each had 10.

Flyers scratch Matvei Michkov vs. Canucks for 'internal team matter'

The Philadelphia Flyers scratched forward Matvei Michkov ahead of ‌Friday's home game against the Vancouver Canucks ‌in response to an unspecified off-ice issue. "Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today's ​game vs. Vancouver," Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in a statement.