Credit ratings ‌agency S&P revised Hungary's outlook to stable from negative, saying strong institutional and fiscal frameworks would ensure a steady decline in budget deficits over the next two years. The second outlook revision in two weeks follows six months of reforms by Prime Minister Peter Magyar that have improved ties with ‌European Union institutions, unlocking €16.4 billion in previously suspended EU funding and easing concerns over the country's financing outlook.

"We forecast that Hungary's economic ‌activity will rebound in 2027 and remain steady through 2029," S&P said late on Friday, projecting an average 2.5% expansion over 2028 to 2029, a major improvement from successive years of stagnation under former right-wing leader Viktor Orban. Finance Minister Andras Karman said the outlook change could help bolster Hungary's markets, including the forint, which sank to ⁠seven-month lows ​to the euro last week ⁠as a dovish tilt by the central bank coincided with a rout in AI shares.

"The positive assessment by the credit rating agencies strengthens Hungary's economic security and ⁠contributes to lower government bond yields, lower domestic lending rates and a more stable forint exchange rate," Karman said on Facebook. CENTRAL BANK WALKS BACK DOVISH TILT

Magyar ​Nemzeti Bank, the Hungarian central bank, has grown more cautious amid renewed pressure on the forint. Having signalled room for a ⁠rate cut as early as next month, it adopted a more guarded tone after its dovish remarks hit the currency. Despite its recent falls, the forint is still ⁠the ​best performer among Central European currencies this year. S&P said the forint's gains have mitigated commodity price volatility. The agency affirmed the sovereign's rating at "BBB-/A-3".

The decision aligns S&P with peer Moody's, which last week lifted Hungary's outlook to stable while affirming its sovereign rating at "Baa2". S&P ⁠said Hungary's plan to join the euro by 2032 could serve as an important policy anchor. It warned, however, that Hungary's dependence ⁠on Russian energy remained a key ⁠source of vulnerability, with the cost of energy imports affecting the budget amid various price-support schemes.

"We see a significant fiscal challenge emanating from highly regulated prices, particularly as household energy subsidies cost approximately 1% of ‌GDP," it said.