President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ​said that Ukraine's operation that ​sank a Russian warship ‌at a ​Libyan naval base had been carried out without prior coordination with European allies. Zelenskiy said ‌late on Friday that he confirmed this during a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We discussed the issues we ‌are dealing with right now, and it’s important that we understand ‌each other," Zelenskiy said in a post on X. "I confirmed that the recent operation in Libya was conducted without prior coordination with our European partners."

Meloni has ⁠warned ​Ukraine against ⁠allowing the war with Russia, which is in its fifth year after Russia's ⁠full-scale invasion in February 2022, to spill into the Mediterranean Sea. Ukraine said ​this month that its naval drones had sunk the Russian ⁠warship Merkury at a naval base in Benghazi and had also hit ⁠a ​Russian cargo vessel off Libya’s coast, which Kyiv said had been used to transport weapons.

Ukraine has said that the ⁠operation was directed at Moscow's military and not at Libya itself. "I also ⁠stressed our ⁠commitment to making sure our respective authorities share all necessary information and maintain direct, regular, and effective ‌communication," Zelenskiy ‌said.