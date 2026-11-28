Brazil extends diesel subsidy for a month
Brazil's finance ministry extended a diesel subsidy of 2.12 reais ($0.38) per liter for a month, keeping the amount unchanged, the government announced on Saturday.
($1 = 5.5582 reais)
Brazil's finance ministry extended a diesel subsidy of 2.12 reais ($0.38) per liter for a month, keeping the amount unchanged, the government announced on Saturday.
($1 = 5.5582 reais)
Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.
By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.