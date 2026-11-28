Bangladesh batter ​Mushfiqur Rahim will ​retire from test ‌cricket ​after the first test against England in Mirpur ‌in February, Bangladesh Cricket Board President Tamim Iqbal said on Saturday. That will end an international ‌career spanning more than 21 years ‌for the 39-year-old who has already retired from one-day and Twenty20 internationals.

"Mushfiq called me several ⁠days ago ​and ⁠informed me of his decision. I told him ⁠to hold a press conference and announce it ​himself," Iqbal said. "But he has asked ⁠me to announce this. "He has been a great, ⁠great ​servant of Bangladesh cricket."

Mushfiqur, Bangladesh's most-capped test player with 108 appearances, has ⁠made three test double centuries. He recently became the ⁠first ⁠Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 test runs.