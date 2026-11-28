Armed ‌individuals ​who boarded and took over a cargo ship off Yemen vacated the vessel and its crew ‌are safe, a UK maritime monitoring agency said on Saturday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said the ship was proceeding to its next port ‌of call after the incident. The ship's master had earlier reported ‌that armed individuals boarded the cargo vessel about 64 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni coastal town of Balhaf at 0630 GMT and assumed command of it, the British ⁠navy-affiliated ​agency said.

There have ⁠been repeated attacks on commercial vessels in waters off Yemen in recent years, including ⁠strikes by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf ​of Aden since the start of the war in Gaza in ⁠October 2023. Piracy and armed robbery have also been resurgent in the Gulf of Aden and ⁠waters ​off Somalia.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Saturday's incident. Vessels in the area were advised to proceed with caution and report ⁠any suspicious activity, UKMTO said.

A European Union naval mission also reported a ⁠piracy incident in ⁠the area on Saturday, but it was not immediately clear if it was the same.