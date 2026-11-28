​Carlos Alcaraz made a ​triumphant return to ‌Davis Cup ​action on Saturday by thrashing Britain's Arthur Fery to send Spain into ‌a mouth-watering final showdown against holders Italy.

The world number three was in total control inside the BolognaFiere Arena to ‌outclass Fery 6-2 6-1 and give his side an ‌unassailable 2-0 lead. Earlier, Spain's new rising force Rafael Jodar beat a battling Cameron Norrie 6-2 7-5.

Spain will now seek to avenge last ⁠year's ​final loss ⁠to Italy in Sunday's showpiece. Alcaraz had tape on his right knee and ⁠a strapping on his left thigh but was never really ​extended by an overpowered Fery who rose to become ⁠British number one after a stunning run to the Wimbledon semi-finals ⁠in ​July.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion will now set his sights on ticking off one of the few ⁠major prizes to elude him by propelling Spain to their ⁠first title ⁠since 2019. Britain's defeat ended the 16-year reign of captain Leon Smith who will now ‌step down.