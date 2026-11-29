Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump-backed World Liberty crypto token falls around 50% overnight

The cryptocurrency token of Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial lost around 50% of its value overnight, highlighting volatility in politically linked crypto assets. ​The token, which has lost more than 90% of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 ​a day earlier.

US goods trade deficit deteriorates further as AI helps to lift imports to record high

The US ‌trade deficit ​in goods widened sharply in October as an AI infrastructure buildout boosted imports to a record high, potentially putting trade on course to again subtract from economic growth in the fourth quarter. The surge in imports reported by the Commerce Department on Friday was also across other categories, including motor vehicles, industrial supplies and consumer goods, reflecting robust domestic demand. Imports have increased at a rapid clip despite President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs.

UN's Turk wants to visit US to raise human rights issues

UN Human Rights chief Volker Turk said ‌he hoped to visit the United States to discuss rights issues there and abroad with senior officials, weeks after Washington spurned a meeting in Geneva over its record. Turk did not say what issues he wanted to raise, but has called this year for independent investigations into deaths of people in US immigration custody.

Mike Love, Beach Boys' vocalist on classic hits of endless summer, dies at 85

"For those who believe that Brian walks on water, I will always be the Antichrist." In his memoir, "Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy," Mike Love distilled decades of controversy into a single sentence, reflecting both his long-running feud with the rock band's mastermind, Brian Wilson, and the distrust with which many fans and critics viewed him.

Explainer-Black Friday test ‌for retailers as tight budgets meet AI-savvy shoppers

Black Friday has evolved from a one-day frenzy of pre-dawn store crowds to weeks of online and in-store promotions, with retailers including Walmart and Target vying for more than $1 trillion in expected US holiday spending this year. But stretched budgets loom over the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season, as inflation ‌rises and shoppers increasingly turn to AI to find the best deals and the lowest prices.

US Black Friday online spend rises 11% to a new high of $13.1 billion

US online spending rose 11% to $13.1 billion on Black Friday, data from Adobe Analytics showed, topping its forecast as shoppers snapped up popular toys and AI-powered gadgets and stocked up on essentials as inflation weighs on holiday budgets. The spending total beat Adobe's forecast of about $12.9 billion, helped by discounts and promotions on apparel and appliances as retailers sought to woo Americans weighed down by inflation and high gas prices.

Somali American Uber driver who was assaulted in Minnesota dies from injuries

A Somali American Uber driver who was hospitalized after being assaulted by a passenger this month in Hopkins, Minnesota, died on Saturday from his injuries, according to an update by his family on a GoFundMe page. The victim, Mohamed Yusuf, had been in ⁠a coma since the ​attack on November 14.

US Black Friday online sales to cross $13 billion, Adobe says

US shoppers to spend ⁠above $13 billion online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics data, as bargain-hunting consumers look past inflation and high gas prices. Online spending on Black Friday reached $9.7 billion through 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT), up 12.8% from last year, according to Adobe. The final total is expected to land between $13 billion and $13.4 billion.

US shoppers confront uphill battle in Black Friday discount quest

Inflation-weary US shoppers thronged malls and websites on Black Friday, the traditional kickoff to the ⁠holiday spending season, but many said they were struggling to find robust enough bargains to counter the pinch of high gas and grocery prices. Spending is seen topping last year's strong results by 4%-6%, and early Black Friday figures point to particularly robust online growth. But brick-and-mortar foot traffic was mixed, and beneath top-line forecasts lie signs of stress.

EPA water tests after Iowa blast show no lead contamination of ​drinking supplies

Lab results from the first water samples collected after the US Army detonation of an aging stockpile of lead-based explosives in Iowa found no evidence of contaminated drinking supplies attributed to the blast in surrounding areas, the US government said on Saturday. The Environmental Protection Agency posted its findings online three days after ⁠the Army blew up nearly 5 tons (4,500 kg) of highly volatile lead azide stored in 68 degrading plastic drums.

After Iowa lead azide blast, nervous residents still want answers

Jessica Phillips, who lives on an Iowa farm about five miles (8 km) from where the US Army detonated several tons of lead azide this week, was relieved after the blast was over. But she still wants answers from the government about why it was necessary. The Environmental Protection Agency said ⁠after Wednesday's ​blast that no airborne lead from the explosion had been detected by its monitors in the region, an assessment she trusts.

Thanksgiving storm knocks out power, disrupts flights on US East Coast

A powerful storm disrupted the Thanksgiving holiday along much of the US East Coast on Thursday, knocking out power to nearly 1 million customers at one point as wind gusts of up to 70 mph (112 kph) toppled trees and power lines. The storm contributed to flight delays, with FlightAware reporting a total of 454 US-related cancellations on Thursday and 2,411 delays. Major airports in the Washington and New York City areas were among the hardest hit.

Years after Sandy Hook massacre, US Supreme Court case targets assault weapons ban

In a country of ⁠frequent mass shootings, the December 14, 2012, massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, has stood out. A lone gunman fired 154 rounds in under five minutes, killing 20 first-grade schoolchildren, ages 6 and 7, and 6 adults. Connecticut lawmakers quickly responded to the deadliest elementary school shooting in US history by extending the state's ban ⁠on what it refers to as "assault weapons" to include the AR-15 and other semiautomatic rifles like the ⁠one used by the Sandy Hook shooter.

Hackers breach US Air Force flagship Cloud One computing platform

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said, adding that the discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish ‌the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion ‌or whether any data had been stolen.

US government bars bandwidth provider RETN from American networks

The US government has barred internet bandwidth provider RETN from US networks, the government said in ​a notice posted to the Federal Register on Friday. Here are some more details: