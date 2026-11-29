Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Yemen war can end 'tomorrow' if Houthis come to the table, Saudi-led coalition official says

The war in Yemen could end "tomorrow" if the Iran-aligned Houthis agree to a UN-backed peace plan, but the Saudi-led coalition will sustain ​military pressure for as long as needed to bring them to the negotiating table, coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said. In an interview with Reuters, Maliki said Riyadh ​had drawn a "red line" around the Yemeni government's interim capital Aden, warning that the coalition would do "whatever it takes" to ‌protect the ​port city as Houthi fighters push within striking distance.

Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles as Houthis claim attacks on Riyadh airport, energy sites

Saudi Arabia's air defences intercepted several projectiles fired towards the kingdom on Saturday, including a cruise missile aimed at Riyadh overnight and further attacks targeting the south, the Saudi-led coalition said, as the Iran-aligned Houthis claimed attacks on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and energy infrastructure elsewhere. The latest escalation comes amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, whose attacks on Saudi airports and energy facilities have intensified since the conflict reignited in July. Saudi Arabia ‌has responded with air strikes on Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Afghanistan school blast kills 7 students, injures up to 99

An explosion near a school in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunar province killed seven students and injured up to 99 others on Saturday, a spokesperson for the Taliban Interior Ministry said. Preliminary reports indicated the explosion originated at a depot storing explosives belonging to mining companies near the school, spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani said in a statement. Kunar province, which borders Pakistan, is home to a number of mining operations.

China responds to Taiwan local elections with new call for 'reunification'

China warned on Sunday that "reunification" cannot be stopped, responding to Taiwan's local elections where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) doubled the number of cities and counties it controls, though it lost the Taipei mayoral vote. China views democratically governed Taiwan as ‌its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's territorial claims.

Houthis threaten Saudi Red Sea ports as coalition mounts 'military response'

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatened on Sunday to strike Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, in retaliation for what they said was a Saudi attack on a major fuel ‌terminal in Houthi-held territory in western Yemen. The threat marks a further escalation in hostilities between the kingdom and the Houthis, with both sides increasingly targeting economic infrastructure.

Argentina's bid to stop UK oil activity near Falklands rejected by international court

Argentina's push to stop British-authorised oil drilling near the Falkland Islands was rejected by an international court on Saturday, in a setback to Buenos Aires' effort to curtail economic activity around the disputed territory. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea rejected by 18 votes to 3 Argentina's application to provisionally suspend the Sea Lion project north of the Falklands, which are controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Malvinas.

Spain's far-right Vox leader Abascal nears power as election kingmaker

Santiago Abascal, whose far-right party Vox is tipped to be kingmaker after Sunday's election, has built his career on defending Spanish unity. Now he is closer than ever to national power. Shaped by a childhood plagued by separatist violence in his native Basque ⁠Country, he left the ​then-ruling People's Party in 2013 in protest at what he saw as its appeasement of secessionist movements.

Swiss voters ⁠likely to accept looser rules on arms exports

Swiss voters looked set to accept by a narrow margin new measures to ease weapons exports on Sunday, according to initial projections on the issue touching on the country's neutrality tradition. The decision, if confirmed later on Sunday, will be a relief to proponents who argued that the current law was harming both the domestic arms industry and defence cooperation with European neighbours.

Iran's flogging of singer was warning from anxious hardliners, ⁠insiders say

Iran's flogging of a female singer this week for offending public decency was a display of force by an embattled clerical elite straining to uphold public obedience it once took for granted, Iranian insiders say. Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each on Monday for a livestreamed performance in a caravanserai near the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Qom in which she had bare shoulders, ​no headscarf and male musicians, defying Iran's theocratic legal code.

Neutral Switzerland set to vote to ease weapons exports

Swiss voters looked set to accept by a narrow margin new measures to ease weapons exports on Sunday, according to initial projections on the issue touching on the country's neutrality tradition. Switzerland follows the 1907 Hague Conventions on neutrality, which prevent ⁠it participating in armed conflicts unless directly threatened, or providing military support to any of the parties.

South Korea's Lee says North Korea-China summit hard to predict, though desirable

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Sunday it was difficult to predict whether North Korea and China would hold a summit, although such a meeting would be desirable, South Korea's Newsis agency reported. "There are so many variables, and it is not a situation that can be reliably predicted," Lee was quoted as saying to the ⁠presidential ​press corps while hiking on a mountain in Seoul.

Pakistan deploys troops in Saudi Arabia, army says

Pakistan sent army troops for deployment in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, a day after a high-level meeting of the Mecca Alliance for Defence in Islamabad, the Pakistani army said in a statement on Sunday. The deployment “reflects Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the security, sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Saudi Arabia, the army statement said.

Philippines' VP Duterte to testify in her impeachment trial, lawyer says

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will testify on Friday in her ongoing impeachment trial at the Senate, where a conviction would kill her hopes of becoming president, her defence lawyer Michael Poa said on Sunday. Duterte told reporters last week that she was "preparing for the worst," but said resigning from office was out ⁠of the question.

Honduras bus crash kills at least 9 and injures 28 more

At least nine people were killed and 28 more people were injured on Saturday when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine after colliding with a pickup truck in Honduras, the latest of a series of deadly bus crashes in Central America. The bus driver, three other ⁠men and five women were killed, Honduras' firefighting department said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, ⁠but a rescue worker said some passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it fell.

New Zealand PM Luxon holds 'constructive' coalition talks with Opportunity's Wong

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Sunday held talks with the centrist Opportunity Party to try to keep his ruling centre-right coalition in power after this month's election failed to produce a clear winner. Luxon's National Party is seeking the support of the Qiulae Wong-led Opportunity Party after official election results on Friday showed he fell just short of a parliamentary majority.

Ruling party makes gains in Taiwan local elections watched by China

Taiwan's ‌ruling party made gains in local elections on Saturday closely watched ‌by China, though the opposition held onto the capital Taipei after a closely fought race with a lawmaker Beijing has sanctioned. Campaigning in the races in all of Taiwan's 22 cities and counties ​focused on such issues as transport and the environment, rather than Taipei's contested ties with Beijing.