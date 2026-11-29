Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Evidence of deepest explosive volcanic eruption found in Pacific trench
An international team of marine geologists using a remotely operated submarine in an abyss in the western Pacific Ocean has found evidence of the deepest-known explosive volcanic eruption on Earth as much as 4 miles (6,500 meters) below the surface. The researchers sailed to the Mariana Trench, among the deepest oceanic valleys on the planet, to deploy a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, called Jason/Medea. They used the ROV to study the trench walls around the deepest-known point of seabed on Earth, called the Challenger Deep.
Explainer-A million satellites? What SpaceX's Starmind could mean for Earth and space
The US Federal Communications Commission authorised Elon Musk's SpaceX on Wednesday to deploy 1 million satellites to support data centres in space, a fleet that would dwarf the total number of active satellites currently orbiting Earth. The FCC said it was approving the SpaceX Starmind constellation to help meet rapidly growing demand for AI computing.