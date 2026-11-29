Sweden's ​Centre ‌Party formally has ​agreed to join a ‌planned minority coalition government, with the decision likely to ‌give Moderate Party leader Ulf ‌Kristersson enough support to get a second term ⁠as the ​country's ⁠leader, Swedish news agency TT ⁠said on Sunday.

Parliament will ​vote on Monday on ⁠whether to approve Kristersson as ⁠prime ​minister, bringing to an end more ⁠than two months of deadlock ⁠that ⁠followed September's general election.