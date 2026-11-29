Sweden's Centre party votes to support centre-right leader Kristersson as PM
Sweden's Centre Party formally has agreed to join a planned minority coalition government, with the decision likely to give Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson enough support to get a second term as the country's leader, Swedish news agency TT said on Sunday.
Parliament will vote on Monday on whether to approve Kristersson as prime minister, bringing to an end more than two months of deadlock that followed September's general election.