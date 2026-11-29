Fourth-placed Liverpool had to settle ‌for ​a 1-1 draw away to rivals Everton after a thrilling Premier League clash in the 249th Merseyside derby on Sunday, as English football's longest-running top-flight rivalry produced another rip-roaring contest.

Brighton & Hove Albion lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle United, denying the Seagulls, who are second, the chance ‌to close the gap on Arsenal before the Londoners host third-placed Manchester City, who are six points off the pace, later on Sunday. Bournemouth defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage for their 11th successive win in all competitions, while improving Tottenham Hotspur beat 10-man Sunderland 2-0 and Hull City ensured Crystal Palace remained bottom with a 3-2 victory.

At the Hill Dickinson Stadium, a superb early strike from Dominik Szoboszlai ‌put Liverpool ahead before Jeremie Frimpong's own goal drew Everton level. Neither side could find a winner, leaving Liverpool on 22 points, with Everton 10th on 17. The Reds struck in the ‌fifth minute when Everton failed to clear inside the penalty area and Florian Wirtz reacted to flick the loose ball into the path of Szoboszlai, whose superb finish with the outside of his boot beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The hosts responded in the 25th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's dangerous delivery from a free kick caused panic in the Liverpool box and Frimpong stretched out a leg in an attempt to intervene but diverted the ball into his own net. Everton had four shots ⁠on target ​to Liverpool's three in the fixture's 71st draw.

"A feisty ⁠atmosphere," Dewsbury-Hall told Sky Sports. "One of the biggest games in English football. We were up for it. "It was a bit of a basketball game at times, probably quite exciting for the neutral (fan). Maybe could have won it at certain ⁠points, but we'll take the draw and move on."

BARNES GRABS WINNER Newcastle's Harvey Barnes got the lone goal from the penalty spot in the seventh minute at Brighton, sending Bart Verbruggen the wrong way by slotting the ball ​into the bottom left corner.

The penalty was awarded after defender Luka Vuskovic clattered into Joe Willock. Brighton are provisionally second on 22 points, like City six behind Arsenal. Newcastle climbed ⁠to 12th with 16 points.

Bournemouth striker Justin Kluivert scored the deciding goal in the 62nd minute at Fulham, latching onto a cross from fellow substitute Alex Scott and slotting home with his first touch of the game to propel his side up ⁠to ​fifth on 21 points. Marco Rose's Cherries had taken the lead in the 21st minute when Fulham defender Calvin Bassey was caught in possession in midfield. Rayan quickly released Evanilson, who squared for Marcus Tavernier to finish.

Fulham, just above the drop zone in 17th, equalised seven minutes later as Rodrigo Muniz converted from the spot, with the ball squirming under Djordje Petrovic's feet. The penalty ⁠was given after Josh King was hacked down by Adrien Truffert. At the Stadium of Light, Tottenham's James Maddison scored either side of the break, including a goal direct from a corner in ⁠the second half to lift Spurs to eighth ⁠on 18 points.

Sunderland, who are 18th and in the relegation zone, were reduced to 10 men in the 12th minute when Thomas Meunier was sent off for scraping his studs down Omar Marmoush's Achilles. Hull climbed to ninth with goals from Oli McBurnie, Sorba Thomas and Regan Slater. Palace made ‌it interesting with last-gasp goals ‌from Jorgen Strand Larsen and Adam Wharton, but they remain last on seven, one point behind Manchester ​United.