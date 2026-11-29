OPEC+ agreed on Sunday ​to delay its ​plan to assess members' ‌oil output ​capacity after major producer Iraq challenged the findings, and said it ‌will decide output targets for the period after March by June 2027 or earlier. OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the ‌Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, had ‌planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members' production capacity to help set 2027 output targets at Sunday's ⁠meeting.

Some ​OPEC+ members ⁠asked for further talks with consultants handling the capacity exercise by the ⁠end of March, OPEC said in a statement, adding the ​group will decide output targets for the "subsequent period" ⁠using the capacity findings at its next meeting in June 2027, ⁠or ​earlier, if market conditions permit. While OPEC+ delegates said before and after the meeting the group had ⁠agreed to maintain existing oil output targets for the first ⁠quarter of ⁠2027, the OPEC+ statement on Sunday did not list any 2027 quotas.