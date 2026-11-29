OPEC+ agrees to delay oil capacity assessment
OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to delay its plan to assess members' oil output capacity after major producer Iraq challenged the findings, and said it will decide output targets for the period after March by June 2027 or earlier. OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, had planned to use the findings of its first-ever review of members' production capacity to help set 2027 output targets at Sunday's meeting.
Some OPEC+ members asked for further talks with consultants handling the capacity exercise by the end of March, OPEC said in a statement, adding the group will decide output targets for the "subsequent period" using the capacity findings at its next meeting in June 2027, or earlier, if market conditions permit. While OPEC+ delegates said before and after the meeting the group had agreed to maintain existing oil output targets for the first quarter of 2027, the OPEC+ statement on Sunday did not list any 2027 quotas.