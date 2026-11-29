The Russian defence ministry said on Sunday ‌that Russian troops had struck facilities at the Philip Morris tobacco factory in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.

The ‌ministry, writing on Telegram, said the factory's facilities ‌were being used to produce ammunition for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian officials made no comment on the report ⁠concerning the ​tobacco plant.

Regional ⁠prosecutors said on Telegram that a missile attack on ⁠a Kharkiv district injured 11 people, including two ​children. It said a post office, shops and ⁠cars had suffered damage. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said a ⁠Russian ​drone had hit a medical facility in another district, smashing windows, but causing no ⁠injuries.

In southwestern Vinnytsia region, the regional governor said a Russian ⁠attack ⁠had triggered a fire and killed two people.