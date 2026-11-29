Argentina ended their Nations Championship campaign on a high with a morale-boosting 34-26 win over ​Scotland at Twickenham on Sunday to secure seventh place. The Pumas, who had won ​one of their previous seven tests, produced an excellent performance to ‌outscore ​the flat Scots by five tries to four.

Standoff Tomas Albornoz contributed 14 points to move to the top of the individual points-scoring standings for the tournament on 57 with the final between South Africa and France being played later on Sunday. It was a disappointing end ‌to the championship for Scotland, who made too many errors in a frustrating display.

“It was satisfying because it was a good performance, more so than the result," said Argentina head coach Felipe Contepomi. "It was a tough November in terms of the uncontrollables with the injuries but the boys came every Monday to train with lots of energy.

"Sometimes you see the character of a team when ‌things aren’t going the way you want rather than when everything is going downhill and I’m very satisfied in that sense. "We wanted to embrace the opportunity to play at Twickenham ‌one more time. We won’t see each other’s faces for seven months now and you want to go off with a good performance."

TRIES EXPECTED The previous four meetings had delivered an average of 72 points per game so tries were expected and Scotland took the lead with a seventh-minute touchdown from scrumhalf Jamie Dobie after a terrific break from Huw Jones.

Argentina, though, hit straight back with Toulon flyhalf Albornoz slicing through the Scotland defence to score. Argentina had a ⁠second try ​ruled out after an intervention by the Television ⁠Match Official for a knock-on by full-back Geronimo Prisciantelli. But it was only a temporary reprieve as left wing Ignacio Mendy sped over from Prisciantelli's pass in the 28th minute.

Right wing Rodrigo Isgro got in on the act ⁠four minutes later from a smart blind-side switch by the Pumas’ half-backs as a dominant Argentina took a 17-7 lead into the interval. Scotland hit back four minutes into the second half with a close-range try ​by flanker Rory Darge after some good phase play with Argentina losing prop Rodrigo Martinez to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Jones in the build-up.

But opposite ⁠number Rory Sutherland followed him to the bin for pulling down a rapidly retreating driving maul and when Martinez returned, the Pumas’ pack rolled Julian Montoya over the line for his 17th international try in the 55th. Three minutes later No ⁠8 ​Juan Martin Scelzo, the player of the match, dummied his way past Finn Russell and over after a midfield break to pull Argentina clear.

Scotland hit back through replacement Tom Jordan in the 63rd minute after a burst from Darge but had left themselves too much to do and Argentina closed out a deserved win with a penalty from Albornoz. George Horne's score ⁠with the last play of the game for the lacklustre Scots - who lost second row Gregor Brown to a torn calf - was a mere consolation.

"I can’t work out why we ⁠delivered that performance," said Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend. "We’ve ⁠got to look internally at why we didn’t get up for that game because that’s what happened. "We have a level of performance in the Scotland jersey that we didn’t get to today so it was a missed opportunity for those that got to wear it.

"Clearly it ‌wasn’t good enough. It was ‌a poor first half lacking in the effort and physically required to win test matches."