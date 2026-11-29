​Turnout in ​Spain's parliamentary election reached ‌68.1% by ​6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday, according to ‌preliminary interior ministry data, up from 53.1% recorded at the same time during the ‌previous national ballot in July 2023.

Socialist ‌Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is seeking re-election and has tried to mobilise left-wing voters, has ⁠said ​a final ⁠turnout of 75% or more would likely ⁠produce a progressive majority. However, nearly all opinion polls ​before the election pointed to the conservative ⁠People's Party (PP) and far-right Vox together reaching the ⁠176-seat ​majority threshold.

Final turnout in the mid-summer 2023 election was 66.6%. ⁠The PP won the most votes but failed ⁠to ⁠secure enough parliamentary support to form a government.