Sweden's Centre ​Party said on Sunday it had agreed to ​join a planned minority coalition government, a ‌decision ​that is likely to give Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson enough support to land a second term as the country's prime minister.

The Swedish parliament will ‌vote on Monday on whether to approve Kristersson as prime minister in an attempt to end more than two months of deadlock after September's general election. "Tomorrow, parliament may vote through a centre-right coalition government, a government of ‌cooperation, that would be good for Sweden at a time of uncertainty. I look forward to that vote ‌with great humility," Kristersson said in a written comment to Reuters.

But the vote is unlikely to end the recent upheaval in Swedish politics. Four opposition parties, led by the Social Democrats, won a majority in the election, but could not agree on how ⁠to share ​power, and recriminations within ⁠and between them over the failure are expected to persist for years. "We were prepared to go far to make (Social Democrat leader) Magdalena ⁠Andersson prime minister but the Left Party put their own needs before those of the country," Centre Party leader Elisabeth ​Thand Ringqvist told a news conference.

"Now Sweden can finally get a government," she added. The Centre ⁠Party had campaigned for a centre-left government to keep the far-right Sweden Democrats from having political influence. But it could not accept demands ⁠from ​the Left Party to get cabinet seats.

Kristersson's four-party coalition will not include the Sweden Democrats, but it still needs their support to pass legislation, including a budget. Some Centre Party MPs have said they will ⁠vote against Kristersson on Monday, although there are not likely to be enough votes to prevent him from becoming ⁠prime minister.

Kristersson can only ⁠be stopped if a majority in parliament vote against him. Only three of the Centre Party's 25 MPs need to abstain or vote in his favour for ‌him to ‌get a second term.