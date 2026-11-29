Italy moved within one ​win of a fourth ​successive Davis Cup title ‌when Lorenzo ​Musetti beat Spain's Rafael Jodar 6-7(4) 6-2 6-1 in the opening singles rubber of Sunday's ‌final. World number 27 Musetti produced another assured display at the Davis Cup Finals to give the hosts an early advantage, overcoming a spirited challenge ‌from the 20-year-old Spaniard.

Jodar, who had beaten Musetti twice this year, ‌recovered from an early break and shrugged off a brief ankle concern to force a first-set tiebreak. The Spaniard won it 7-4 but Musetti raised his level ⁠at key ​moments to ⁠take control of the match. The Italian responded to an early setback in the second ⁠set with two breaks of serve and reeled off six consecutive games to ​seize the initiative before carrying that momentum into the decider.

Musetti raced ⁠through the opening three games of the third set and never looked back. A victory ⁠for ​Carlos Alcaraz over Flavio Cobolli in the second singles match would level the tie and send the final to a deciding ⁠doubles rubber.

Italy are bidding to become the first nation since the United ⁠States in the ⁠early 1970s to win four consecutive Davis Cup crowns, while Spain are chasing a first title since ‌2019.