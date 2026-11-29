Jordan's ​Court of Cassation upheld ‌on Sunday ​death sentences for the perpetrators of a church attack that killed 9 people ‌in October, the Jordanian state news agency reported.

Jordan sentenced three men to death earlier this month for the church attack. Gunmen opened ‌fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in ‌the village of Hamoud on October 23, killing nine people and wounding 34 in a rare assault on the country's Christian minority. The court had ⁠convicted ​the men of ⁠offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition ⁠for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group.

The country's ​top appeals court also upheld three and six year jail ⁠terms against two people in the same case, according to the state ⁠news ​agency. Sunday's verdict is final and cannot be appealed, the state news agency said.

The deadly church attack prompted Jordanian ⁠strikes in Syria against groups it linked to the attack. Attacks such as ⁠the ⁠church shooting are rare in Jordan, a relatively stable US ally in the Middle East.