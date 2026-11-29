New Formula ​One world champion Kimi ​Antonelli won the ‌Qatar Grand ​Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after a piece of polystyrene ‌debris dashed his luckless teammate George Russell's hopes of victory. Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from ‌pole position but lost 10 seconds on his ‌second pitstop as the team struggled to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the car's front wing.

The Briton finished second ⁠under the ​Lusail floodlights ⁠with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull's four-time champion ⁠Max Verstappen fourth to guarantee he ends the season ​as overall runner-up. Ferrari secured second place in the ⁠constructors' standings with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc ⁠seventh.

Antonelli ​repeatedly asked over the radio whether he should let Russell past to take the win ⁠but was told the gap was too great and took ⁠the ⁠chequered flag a mighty 31.4 seconds clear for his 10th victory of the ‌season.