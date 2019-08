At least four people were injured in an explosion in Kabul's PD4 on Friday. The blast occurred in the second street of Taimani, according to TOLOnews.

The number of wounded was confirmed by Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior. The reason behind the explosion is not known yet. (ANI)

