At least 24 people were killed when a bus fell in a ditch in northwest Pakistan late on Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred in Bagra area of Kundiya tehsil in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said Chief Warden Civil Defence Ahsan Ul Haq

The police and rescue teams rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies.

