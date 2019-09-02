Major fashion companies to make G7 pledge to help environment

Major fashion companies from around the world said on Friday they had signed a pact which they would present at this week's G7 summit to help protect the environment.

The pact has been signed by 32 companies including the likes of Adidas, Burberry, Kering, Hermes, Nike, Prada, and Puma. Protecting the environment will be a leading issue at the G7, with French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern this week over wildfires raging through the Amazon.

The companies, whose representatives were meeting French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, said they would aim to use methods that would protect forests and cut down on the use of plastic.

