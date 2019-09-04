Trump administration announcing nearly USD 2B in opioid grants

Washington, Sept 4 (AP) The Trump administration is awarding nearly USD 2 billion in grants to states and local governments to help fight the opioid crisis. Health and Human Services Alexander Azar says the grants come from money that President Donald Trump secured from Congress last year.

Trump is scheduled to discuss the grants at the White House later Wednesday. The Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration is awarding USD 932 million to every state and some US territories to help provide treatment and recovery services that meet local needs.

Separately, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will get USD 900 million under a three-year program to help state and local governments better track overdose data. Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia are among jurisdictions sharing USD 301 million in the first year. (AP)

