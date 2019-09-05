International Development News
Ukraine court releases MH17 'suspect' pending trial

PTI Kiev
Updated: 05-09-2019 16:15 IST
Kiev, Sep 5 (AFP) A court in Ukraine on Thursday released from pre-trial detention a man suspected of involvement in the downing of flight MH17, amid speculation he may be used in a prisoner swap with Russia. Ukraine captured Vladimir Tsemakh, accused of fighting for pro-Russian separatists, in June, but he is believed to be a person of interest in the downing of MH17.

European lawmakers described him as a "key suspect" and asked Kiev to make him available for testimony in the probe. (AFP) IND IND

COUNTRY : Ukraine
