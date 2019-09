At least six people were injured in an explosion near Khezi Chowk in Balochistan's Quetta on Thursday, Dunya News reported. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital.

The nature of the explosion is uncertain. Police have cordoned off the blast site. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

