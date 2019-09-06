International Development News
Canada accepts nomination of new China envoy, calls it a step forward

Reuters Ottawa
Updated: 06-09-2019 03:36 IST
Flag of Canada (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Canada has accepted the nomination of a new Chinese ambassador, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Thursday, describing the move as a step forward amid a major dispute between the two nations.

Freeland spoke a day after Ottawa unveiled business consultant Dominic Barton as its new envoy to Beijing. China has blocked imports of meat products and canola seed from Canada and charged two Canadian men with spying.

COUNTRY : Canada
