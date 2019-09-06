Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday measures put forward by the government this week to solve the city's political turmoil are the first step, but will not solve the crisis immediately.

Lam withdrew a controversial extradition bill this week as part of four measures aimed at appeasing activists, but many people said it was too little, too late.

The Beijing-backed leader, speaking during a trip to Guangxi region in mainland China, also said she disagreed with credit rating agency Fitch Ratings' downgrade of Hong Kong.

