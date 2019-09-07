Ukrainian captives appear to reach Moscow airport in expected prisoner swap - Interfax

Buses believed to be carrying Ukrainian prisoners arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Saturday, Interfax news agency reported, as a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine appeared to get underway.

Meanwhile, a plane with Ukrainian government markings landed at the same airport, Interfax said.

Reuters earlier reported that buses had left Lefortovo prison in Moscow, accompanied by a police escort.

