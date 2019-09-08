International Development News
Development News Edition
Iranian tanker reaches destination, oil sold -ministry tells TV

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 08-09-2019 19:15 IST
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman on Sunday said an Iranian oil tanker at the centre of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers had reached its destination and sold its oil, state television reported.

"The tanker has gone to its destination, the oil has been sold," spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the television station without disclosing whether the crude oil had been delivered.

The tanker Adrian Darya 1, which went dark off Syria last week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
