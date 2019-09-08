International Development News
Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over Kashmir issue

Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

ANI Islamabad
Updated: 08-09-2019 20:05 IST
India has also repeatedly maintained that its decision on Kashmir is strictly an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Sunday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said that it "categorically rejected" India's "portrayal of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir."

Pakistan is shocked by the Indian government's historic move to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad has gone on a diplomatic overdrive criticising India's decision and demanded international intervention in the issue, which has strongly been opposed by India. The country has found itself completely isolated on the international forums, after being snubbed at the United Nations Security Council, as well as by countries like Russia, France, and the US.

India has also repeatedly maintained that its decision on Kashmir is strictly an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Pakistan
