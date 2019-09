Lubumbashi (DR Congo), Sep 12 (AFP) Fifty people were killed early Thursday when a train derailed in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the minister for humanitarian action, Steve Mbikayi, said in a tweet.

"Another disaster! Derailing at 3am in Tanganyika (province) near Mayibaridi. Provisional toll: 50 dead and several injured," he wrote. (AFP) PMS

