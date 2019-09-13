News Roundup: Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain; French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cockpit coffee spill forces commercial jet to make emergency landing

A commercial flight with 326 people on board was forced to make an emergency landing when hot coffee was accidentally spilled over the cockpit control panel over the Atlantic ocean, according to a report on Thursday. The Airbus A330-243 flying to Cancun, Mexico, from Frankfurt, landed at Shannon in Ireland.

Egyptian masseur plays with fire to ease muscle pain

An Egyptian masseur plays with fire to relieve his clients' muscle pain at his spa in the Nile Delta governorate of Gharbeya. Abdel Rehim Saeid, 35, applies the ancient Pharaonic technique, known as the "fiery towel" by starting with a standard massage, using oil and camomile, to stimulate blood circulation and alleviate some of the pain in affected areas.

French literati ponder 'brexit' dictionary entry

French literary types aghast at the political turmoil engulfing Britain as it seeks to leave the European Union launched a tongue-in-cheek Twitter campaign on Wednesday to add 'Brexit' to the national lexicon. French commentator Bernard Pivot's proposed dictionary entry for "brexit", as a common noun with a small "b" describing an insoluble mess, was re-tweeted 2,700 times within six hours.

