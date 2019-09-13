International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

EU commissioner Hogan sees 'cause for some optimism' on Brexit talks

Reuters Brussels
Updated: 13-09-2019 16:22 IST
EU commissioner Hogan sees 'cause for some optimism' on Brexit talks

Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union's incoming trade commissioner Phil Hogan on Friday said he saw "some cause for optimism" about a breakthrough in negotiations to secure an orderly British exit from the European Union, Irish broadcaster RTE reported.

"You could be forgiven for thinking that those words have a touch of Groundhog Day about them. But I want to be clear that recent events in London give us cause for some optimism," Hogan was quoted as saying during a speech at a conference in Ireland.

"There are still clear pathways to finding a sensible outcome to this unfortunate situation," Mr Hogan said, adding that recent events in the British parliament "have improved the likelihood of a further Brexit extension".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Belgium
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019