Death toll in Congo's train accident revised down to 15

The death toll for a cargo train derailment in Congo's southeastern province of Tanganyika on Thursday was revised down to 15, the police and government said on Friday. A previous figure of 50 dead was given on Thursday by the minister for humanitarian affairs Steve Mbikayi. The governor of Tanganyika, Zoe Kabila, had given a lower estimate: 10 people killed and 30 injured.

Mbikayi said on Friday that his ministry's administrative services mixed up the death toll with the total number of victims injured included. "Regarding the death toll, there were several versions, but we got confirmation from Congo's national railway company that there were 15 dead and about 30 wounded people," Mbikayi said.

Deadly transport accidents are common in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to poor infrastructure and lack of regulation. The national railway company said on Thursday it was not able at this point to determine the causes of the accident.

