Osama bin Laden's son Hamza is dead -White House

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 14-09-2019 19:13 IST
The White House said in a statement on Saturday that Hamza bin Laden, a son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and himself a notable figure in the militant group, was killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation.

The White House said the operation took place in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. "The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa'ida of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
