Six from same family killed in Nepal landslide

Six people, belonging to the same family, were killed after landslide triggered by heavy rain buried their house in Nepal's Rolpa district, a media report said on Saturday. The incident happened on Saturday when the landslide struck the family's house following which all of its members were buried under the debris, the Himalayan Times reported.

Chitra Bahadur Gurung, an officer from the District Police Office, said landslide had buried one house and three cowsheds. "It is learnt that it will take two days to ferry the bodies to district hospital for post-mortem as landslides and flash floods triggered by rainfall have obstructed road leading to Thawang," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

Laxman Dhakal, the chief district officer of Rolpa, said preparations were on to dispatch a team of health workers to the spot. Officials said 42 cattles were also killed in the landslide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)