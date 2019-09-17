People of Yemen have right to self-defence: Iranian Prez on drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the people of Yemen have a right to self-defence. "As for the drone attack... I would like to note security issues. Every day, Yemen is bombed and its innocent population is killed. Therefore, the people of Yemen were forced to respond due to the inflow of weapons that enters Saudi Arabia daily and is used against them [Yemen]. The people of Yemen protect themselves from attacks," the Iranian President was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

His remark comes days after a drone attack took place on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The attack was claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels. The attack which took place on Saturday forced Saudi Arabia to shut down two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais. The incident led to a cut in oil production totalling 5.7 million barrels per day -- about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

This comes even as the Houthi rebel warned of more attacks on Saudi Arabia's infrastructure. Washington has placed the blame for the attack on Iran with President Donald Trump saying that the culprit behind the attacks was identified and the United States was ready to respond as soon as Saudi Arabia names the party responsible for the incident.

However, Iran, earlier today, denied any involvement in the attacks and insisted that the Houthis had carried out the strikes using drones without making any reference to whether Iranian equipment or training played a role. (ANI/Sputnik)

