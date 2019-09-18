International Development News
Iran's Zarif rejects as 'distraction' U.S. accusations over Saudi attacks - ISNA

Reuters Tehran
Updated: 18-09-2019 15:13 IST
Iran dismissed U.S. accusations over weekend attacks of Saudi Arabia's oil sites as a distraction from the realities in the Middle East, Iran's Students News Agency ISNA quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Wednesday. "The United States should seek to look at the realities in the region, rather than simply using distractions. We feel that the U.S. government is trying to somehow forget the realities in the region," Zarif said.

Tehran has denied involvement in the Sept. 14 attacks on oil plants, including the world's biggest crude processing facility, that initially knocked out half of the Saudi production.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
