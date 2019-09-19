REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there were many options short of war with Iran after U.S. ally Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of drones and missiles it said were used in a crippling attack on its oil sites that was "unquestionably sponsored" by Tehran.

CANADA-ELECTION/TRUDEAU Canada's Trudeau apologizes for dressing up in brown face, election chances could suffer

OTTAWA(Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized on Wednesday for wearing brown face make-up in 2001 after an embarrassing picture emerged less than five weeks before an election in which he faces a tough fight. U.S.

AUTO-EMISSIONS-TRUMP-LEGAL-ANALYSIS/ Trump fight on California auto emissions could outlast presidency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The expected legal battle over President Donald Trump’s plan to revoke California’s authority to set stiff vehicle emissions standards separate from those established by the U.S. government appears unlikely to be resolved before next year’s presidential election. USA-TRUMP-GUANTANAMO/

Trump expresses dismay over cost of keeping Guantanamo prison open ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Donald Trump expressed unhappiness on Wednesday with the cost of keeping open a controversial prison at the U.S. military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and said his administration was studying the issue.

BUSINESS USA-FED/

Fed cuts interest rates, signals holding pattern for now WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates again on Wednesday to help sustain a record-long economic expansion but signaled a higher bar to further reductions in borrowing costs, eliciting a fast and sharp rebuke from President Donald Trump.

USA-TRADE-CHINA/ U.S., Chinese trade deputies face off in Washington amid deep differences

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators were set to resume face-to-face talks on Thursday for the first time in nearly two months as the world’s two largest economies try to bridge deep policy differences and find a way out of a bitter and protracted trade war. ENTERTAINMENT

VIVENDI-UNIVERSAL-SOUTHEASTASIA/ Hip hope: Universal Music opens Southeast Asia HQ betting on rap

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Korea brought the world K-Pop. India, the music of Bollywood. Could the chaotic, fast-growing region of Southeast Asia be a new hotbed for hip hop? USA-ELECTION/AMAZON

'Alexa, send $20 to my favorite presidential candidate' WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O said on Wednesday it will make donating to a U.S. presidential candidate as easy as turning on the lights or replenishing a household's toilet-paper stocks, via its Alexa digital assistant.

SPORTS RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-NZL-ZAF/

Mo’unga keeps All Blacks' flyhalf jersey for Boks opener TOKYO(Reuters) - Beauden Barrett will start at fullback for New Zealand in their World Cup Pool B opener against South Africa in Yokohama on Saturday after coach Steve Hansen retained Richie Mo'unga at flyhalf.

GOLF-SKINS/ Woods and McIlroy to clash in new format

LONDON (Reuters) - Tiger Woods will clash with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in a high-stakes, globally televised golf challenge in Japan next month. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS INSURANCE-CLIMATECHANGE/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Insurers remodel approach to climate change As glaciers melt, seas swell and wildfires rage from the Amazon to the Arctic, insurers are remodeling their approach to climate change.

19 Sep 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT INDIA-POLLUTION/PLASTIC (PIX)

Traders to hold a protest rally against the nationwide ban on usage of single-use plastic India is likely to impose a nationwide ban on plastic bags, cups, small bottles, straws and some types of sachets next month as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to reduce use of pollution-causing, single-use plastic.

19 Sep 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/CONTRACEPTION (PIX) (TV)

Unsafe sex: Argentina crisis deflates condom sales as costs rise In South America's capital of romance, Argentine lovers are cutting back on one important cost: contraception.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT TURKEY-CENBANK/MINUTES

Turkish central bank publishes minutes of its latest MPC meeting Turkish central bank publishes minutes of its latest MPC meeting

19 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT AUTOS-EMISSIONS/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump and California go to war over clean cars Trump administration revokes California's authority to require automakers to build cleaner vehicles than federal requirements demand.

19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MHI-CANADA/

Mitsubishi Aircraft to make announcement in Montreal The planemaking division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is to make an announcement in Montreal, after MHI's recently-announced acquisition of Bombardier's regional jet division.

19 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT JPMORGAN-ERDOES/

JPMorgan's head of asset and wealth managment to speak in New York JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan-Erdoes is expected to talk about client sentiment at the largest U.S. bank and how clients are adjusting their portfolios amid lower interest rates and rising uncertainty.

19 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NIGERIA-PANGOLINS/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Nigeria becomes Africa's staging ground for the illegal pangolin trade with Asia

As Asian demand for pangolins from Africa grows, Nigeria has become the main staging ground for illegal shipments of the threatened mammal, which is prized for its use in medicines and eaten in high-end restaurants. 19 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-EU/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Supreme Court hearing on prorogation ahead of Brexit The UK Supreme Court will hear a challenge against Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks, a suspension campaigner Gina Miller and ex-PM John Major argue is unlawful. This is the third day of an expected three days of the hearing.

19 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ANWAR

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim at Singapore event Anwar Ibrahim, touted to be Malaysia's next prime minister, will speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit on the trends, challenges, and opportunities faced by Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

19 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/STRIKE (PREVIEW) (PIX)

Millions expected at Friday global climate strikes, led by Thunberg in New York Millions of people around the world were expected to partake in a climate strike movement on Friday to urge political action on climate change, led by teenage activist Greta Thunberg ahead of the United Nation's climate action summit this week. 19 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-AFGHANISTAN/KHALILZAD (PIX) (TV) U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan holds classified House briefing

President Donald Trump's special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, holds a classified, closed-door briefing for the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, under an agreement in which the committee lifted a subpoena compelling him to testify. His briefing will be followed by a public hearing with two other U.S. officials. 19 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE WARCRIMES-CENTRALAFRICA/SOCCER (TV)

ICC hearing on charges for Central African soccer exec The International Criminal Court (ICC) opens hearings to determine the charges against two suspects from the Central African Republic including Patrice Edouard Ngaissona, a member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

19 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT SYRIA-SECURITY/UN

U.N. Security Council due to vote on rival draft resolutions calling for a truce in Syria's Idlib The United Nations Security Council is due to vote on Thursday on rival draft resolutions that both call for a truce in northwest Syria after Russia and China put forward their own text in response to a proposal by Kuwait, Germany and Belgium. 19 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-LAVERCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Laver Cup - Team news conferences Team Europe and Team World speak to the media ahead of the third annual Laver Cup in Geneva. Team Europe features Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while the likes of Nick Kyrgios and John Isner are in the Team World line-up.

19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-BIOTECH/PETS (PIX) Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await

Twenty years after biotech drugs made from living cells revolutionized human medicine, animal health companies around the globe are ramping up investments to develop the technology for dogs and cats. 19 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/SALLES (PIX) (TV) Brazil environment minister addresses outcry over burning Amazon, threats to conservation

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles sits down with Reuters to address global outcry over fires in the Amazon and criticism that President Jair Bolsonaro has undercut conservation efforts in the world’s largest rainforest. 19 Sep 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

