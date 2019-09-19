Sri Lanka to hold presidential election on November 16

Presidential elections in Sri Lanka will be held on November 16 and the acceptance of the nominations will be on October 7, the country's Election Commission announced on Wednesday night. Sri Lanka's main opposition party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, has named former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's younger brother and former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as its presidential candidate, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's ruling United National Party (UNP) will name its candidate next week. Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) has named Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its presidential candidate.

According to Election Commission officials, there could be a record of 18 candidates in this year's presidential election. (ANI)

Also Read: Selection of team is internal matter: PCB after Sri Lankan players opt out of series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)