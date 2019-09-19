Interpol detected foreign terrorist fighters in the Mediterranean

Interpol said on Thursday it has detected more than a dozen suspected foreign terrorist fighters traveling across the Mediterranean during one of its coordinated maritime border operations.

Out of 31 active investigative leads, "more than 12 of these linked to the movement of terror suspects", the global police coordination agency based in France added in a statement.

