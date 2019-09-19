International Development News
Development News Edition
Interpol detected foreign terrorist fighters in the Mediterranean

Reuters Lyon
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Interpol said on Thursday it has detected more than a dozen suspected foreign terrorist fighters traveling across the Mediterranean during one of its coordinated maritime border operations.

Out of 31 active investigative leads, "more than 12 of these linked to the movement of terror suspects", the global police coordination agency based in France added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : France
