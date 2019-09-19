Benny Gantz intends to replace Netanyahu as Israel's new PM

After the preliminary results of Israel's snap elections, Benny Gantz of Blue and White Party on Thursday put forth his intentions to replace Likud Party's Benjamin Netanyahu as the new Prime Minister of Israel. "I am interested and intend to form a broad, liberal unity government under my leadership," The Times of Israel quoted Gantz as telling the Blue and White's first faction meeting since winning 33 seats, as per the latest count.

Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu had extended an olive branch to the Blue and White leader to form a broad unity government following the snap polls, in which the Israeli PM's party has been able to procure only 31 seats so far. The final results are yet to be announced. "We have no choice but to form a broad unity government, as broad as possible, that is made up of all the elements that care for the State of Israel," Netanyahu had said.

A similar situation had manifested during the April elections as well, with Netanyahu failing to form a coalition government, triggering Israel's first snap polls which took place on Tuesday. (ANI)

