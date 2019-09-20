France will help Lebanon push through economic reform: Macron

France remains committed to helping Lebanon in its plans for economic reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at talks in Paris with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Lebanon, one of the world's most indebted states, is aiming to drive through long-postponed reforms to try to improve its stagnant economy and state finances. Speaking at a joint press event with Macron, Hariri said he had had "excellent talks" with French business about investing in Lebanon.

