International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis

Reuters Hong Kong
Updated: 24-09-2019 07:50 IST
Hong Kong leader hopes peaceful, rational dialogue can help solve crisis

Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam hopes peaceful and rational dialogue will help find a way out of the protests gripping the former British colony, she said on Tuesday, as she prepares to engage with members of the community this week.

The anti-government protests have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for nearly four months, plunging it into its biggest crisis in decades and posing a direct challenge to its political masters in Beijing.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE-The Chief Executive 'has to serve two masters' - HK leader Carrie Lam – full transcript

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019