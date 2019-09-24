International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Google wins 'right-to-be'forgotten' fight with France

Reuters
Updated: 24-09-2019 13:25 IST
Google wins 'right-to-be'forgotten' fight with France

Google does not have to remove links to sensitive personal data globally, the European Union's top court said on Tuesday as it ruled on the fight between the U.S. tech giant and French privacy regulators.

France's privacy watchdog CNIL in 2016 fined Google 100,000 euros for refusing to to delist sensitive information from internet search results globally upon request in what is called the "right to be forgotten".

The cases are C-507/17 Google and C-136/17 G.C. e.a.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Google, Facebook rebuff Russia over political advertising accusation

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019