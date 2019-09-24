Hopeful Modi, Khan would work out peaceful solution to disputes: Trump

United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he believes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan would "get along" and work out a peaceful solution to the recent disputes between New Delhi and Islamabad. "I had a meeting with President Khan. It was a long meeting. We discussed a lot. I think he'd like to see something happen that would be peaceful. That will happen ultimately. I really believe that these two gentlemen would get together and work something," Trump said.

"I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Imran Khan would get along, get to know each other. I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting," he added. Trump's remarks came in the presence of Prime Minister Modi at a joint press conference following a bilateral between the two on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

The statement came hours after Trump reiterated his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan while making it clear that he would do so only if both the countries agreed to the mediation."I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I am certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they have to both want it. They have very different views and I am concerned about it," US President said here minutes before his UNGA speech. A similar statement was made by the US President in the presence of Khan at a joint press conference between the two after their bilateral on Monday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have emerged following New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic ties and suspended bilateral trade with India in the aftermath of the move. India has maintained that the move on Kashmir is its "internal matter" - a stance that has been supported by many countries around the world, including the SAARC countries. (ANI)

