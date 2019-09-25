PM Modi meets with leaders of Pacific Island countries in NY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with leaders of the Pacific Island countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here on Wednesday and demonstrated India's commitment to advancing their development priorities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar posted a photo of the prime minister with the leaders of the Pacific Island countries on Twitter.

"Standing shoulder to shoulder with Pacific Island partners Meeting between PM @narendramodi & Heads of Delegation of Pacific Island Countries (PICs) attending the #UNGA underway in New York. Demonstrating India's commitment to advancing development priorities of PICs," he said in the tweet. In another tweet, Kumar said the heads of delegations from Fiji, Republic of Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Nauru, Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea, Independent State of Samoa, Solomon Islands, Kingdom of Tonga, Tuvalu and Republic of Vanuatu took part in the meeting with Modi.

